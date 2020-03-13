Salida weather
Salida will be cloudy today with a high near 43, a low around 28 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph. There is a 90 percent chance of snow.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly cloudy today with a high near 30, a low around 24, a southeast wind of 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. There is a 70 percent chance of snow showers.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be mostly cloudy today with a 90 percent chance of rain, high near 55 and a low around 38.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high near 40 and a low around 28. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a high near 39 , a low around 29 and a 90 percent chance of precipitation.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs near 55 and lows around 30. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 36, lows around 25, west-southwest winds of 15-20 mph and a 40 percent chance of snow Saturday.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny this weekend with highs near 60, lows near 38.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 55 and lows around 33.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows near 34.
March 12 Statistics
High: 60 Low: 44
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: none
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 12
High: 55 Low: 38
March 13 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:18
Sunset: 7:09
Length of day: 11:50
