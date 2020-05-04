Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 73, a low around 38 and a west wind of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 50, a low around 31 and a west wind of 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 77, a low around 45 and a northwest wind of 5-15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph are possible.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 71, a low around 43 and a 20 percent chance of rain. A north wind of 5-9 mph could gust as high as 22 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 81, a low around 47 and a north wind of 5-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 71 and a low around 38. A west wind will blow at 10-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 50, a low near 31 and a west wind at 10-20 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Grand Junction an western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 79 and a low near 48.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 71, a low of 42 and an east-northeast wind of 5-15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high of 73, a low of 45 and a 10 percent chance of rain.
Statistics
Friday 78 42 none
Saturday 72 37 none
Sunday 77 40 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.
May prcp.: none
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .77
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 3
High: 72 Low: 40
May 4 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:03
Sunset: 7:58
Length of day: 13:55
