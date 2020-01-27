Salida weather
Salida is forecast to be mostly cloudy today with a high of 45, a 50 percent chance of snow after 5 p.m., a low of 15 and a west-northwest wind of 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with patchy blowing snow, an 80 percent chance of snow showers, a high near 27, a low of 9 and a west wind of 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high of 39, a low around 22, a west wind of 5-10 mph and periods of patchy fog after 9 p.m.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 49 and a low of 24.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a 20 percent chance of showers, a high near 49 and a low of 21.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 41, a low of 17 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 24, a low around 14, a west wind of 15 mph with wind chill values between minus 5 and 5.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 39, a low around 25 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 50 and a low around 24.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 50 and a low of 20.
Statistics
Friday 47 24 none Saturday 47 26 none
Sunday 49 28 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: .02
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .02
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 26
High: 49 Low: 28
Jan. 27 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:14
Sunset: 5:19
Length of day: 10:05
