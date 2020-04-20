Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 61, a low of 33, a northwest wind of 5-10 mph and a 40 percent chance showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high of 41, a low of 26, a west wind of 10-15 mph and a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 65, a low around 43, a south wind of 5 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 63 and a low of 39.
The Pueblo area will be sunny today with a high near 69 and a low around 43. A 30 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 59, a low of 35, a south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a 70 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a 70 percent chance of snow showers, a high near 38, a low of 27 and a south wind of 5-10 mph.
The Grand Junction area will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 69, a low around 44 and a 60 percent chance of showers.
The Denver area will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 65, a low near 40 and a 40 percent chance of showers.
The Pueblo area will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 65, a low around 45 and a 50 percent chance of showers.
Statistics
Friday 58 19 trace
Saturday 57 31 trace
Sunday 56 34 .06
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .08
April avg. prcp.: 1.58
2020 prcp. to date: .65
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 2.77
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 19
High: 47 Low: 29
April 20 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:21
Sunset: 7:45
Length of day: 13:24y
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.