Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 38, a low around 11, a west wind about 10 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow after 2 p.m.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny and windy today with a high near 18, a low around 5, a west wind of 25 to 30 mph, wind chill values between minus 5 and minus 15 and a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between noon and 4 p.m.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 39, a low of 18 and a north wind around 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 35, a low of 9, a north wind of 9-18 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow after 2 p.m.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high of 41, a 20 percent chance of snow and a low of 10.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a high near 40, a low around 19 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny and windy Thursday with areas of blowing snow, a high near 22, a west wind of 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph and a low around 12.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 42, a low around 21 and north-northeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 36 and a low of 16.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 39 and a low of 12.
Feb. 11 Statistics
High: 37 Low: 17
Precipitation .05
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .14
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .18
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 11
High: 29 Low: 13
Feb. 12 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:59
Sunset: 5:37
Length of day: 10:38
