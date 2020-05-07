Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 72, a low around 33 and a west wind of 10-20 mph increasing to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 51, a low around 25 and a west wind of 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 75, a low around 41 and a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 69 and a low around 36. A north wind of 7-12 mph with gusts up to 32 mph is predicted.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 82, a low around 40 and a north wind of 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a high near 66, a low around 35 and an east wind of 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high of 49, a low around 29 and a northeast wind at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 78 and a low near 45.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 59, a low of 38 and an east-southeast wind of 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 64, a low of 39 and a north-northeast wind of 5-10 mph.
May 6 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: none
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .77
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 6
High: 71 Low: 30
May 7 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:00
Sunset: 8:01
Length of day: 14:01
