Sunny
Salida will be sunny today with a high around 82, a low about 48 and a west wind of 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a west wind 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. High will be near 60 and low about 42.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 89, a low around 60 and an east-southeast wind at 10-15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 90, a low of 58 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 91, a low around 55 and a west-northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high around 86, a low around 50 and a south wind at 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 63, a low around 43, a west wind 10-15 mph, and a 30 percent chance of rain.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 93, a low around 63 and a southeast wind of 5 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high around 93, a low of 61 and a 20 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 94, a low around 61 and a 10 percent chance of rain.
June 30 Statistics
High: Low: 57
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .38
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.27
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 30
High: 72 Low: 55
July 1 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:43
Sunset: 8:32
Length of day: 14:49
