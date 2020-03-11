Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 59, a low around 38 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is forecast after 3 p.m.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 37, a low around 26, a west wind of 20-25 mph and a 60 percent chance of snow showers.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be mostly sunny today with a high near 59, a low around 37 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 70, a low around 37 and a south-southwest wind of 6-14 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 73, a low around 39 and a west-northwest wind of 15-20 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 58, a low around 32 and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 35, a low around 26, a west wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 64, a low of 37 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 56, a low of 31 and a northeast wind of 8-11 mph with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 71 and a low around 33.
March 10 Statistics
High: 53 Low: 33
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: none
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 10
High: 51 Low: 26
March 11 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:21
Sunset: 7:07
Length of day: 11:45
