Kids Weather

Longfellow Elementary School kindergartner Penny Foyle-Storey is looking forward to sitting by the river on warm days. Salida will be sunny today with a high of 59, a low of 38, a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. 

 Penny Foyle-Storey

Salida weather

Salida will be sunny today with a high near 59, a low around 38 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is forecast after 3 p.m.

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 37, a low around 26, a west wind of 20-25 mph and a 60 percent chance of snow showers.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be mostly sunny today with a high near 59, a low around 37 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 70, a low around 37 and a south-southwest wind of 6-14 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 73, a low around 39 and a west-northwest wind of 15-20 mph.

Extended forecast

Salida is predicted to be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 58, a low around 32 and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.

The Monarch area will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 35, a low around 26, a west wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow showers. 

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 64, a low of 37 and a northwest  wind of 5 mph. 

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 56, a low of 31 and a northeast wind of 8-11 mph with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 71 and a low around 33.

March 10 Statistics

High: 53                            Low: 33

Precipitation                          none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

March. prcp.:                         none

March avg. prcp.:                     .73

2020 prcp. to date:                  .26

Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.:             1.59

Average high:                         52.1

Average low:                          20.9

Buena Vista Statistics

March 10

High: 51                            Low: 26

March 11 Statistics

Sunrise:                                     7:21

Sunset:                                      7:07

Length of day:      11:45

