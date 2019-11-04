Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 54, a low around 24 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 29, a low of 18 and a west wind of 30-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 59, a low of 32 and an east-southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 47, a low near 27 and a north wind at 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 51, a low of 21 and a southwest wind of 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 57, a low around 25 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 32, a low around 20 and a west wind at 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high around 62, a low near 33 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 58, a low around 30 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 60, a low around 26 and a calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 56 29 none
Saturday 51 19 none
Sunday 45 32 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 3
High: 53 Low: 21
Nov. 4 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:33
Sunset: 5:02
Length of day: 10:29
