Partly sunny
Salida will be partly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of snow increasing to 40 percent tonight, a high of 39, low of 25 and a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a 30 percent chance of snow, a high of 28, a low of 21 and a southwest wind of 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with scattered showers, a high of 42 and a low of 30.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 43 and a low of 23.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 41, an east-southeast wind of 5 mph and a low around 28.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Friday with a 60 percent chance of snow, a southwest wind of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, a high of 40 and a low of 13.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy and windy Friday with a 90 percent chance of snow, a high near 23, a low around 9 and a west-southwest wind of 30-55 mph with gusts as high as 85 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Friday with scattered showers, a high near 39 and a low around 16.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 55 and a low around 24.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 57, a low around 21 and a west wind of 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Jan. 15 Statistics
High: 45 Low: 32
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: none
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .00
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 15
High: 40 Low: 20
Jan. 16 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:20
Sunset: 5:07
Length of day: 9:47
