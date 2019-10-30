Salida weather
Salida will be cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high near 25, a low around 5 and a northeast wind of 5-10 mph. Wind chill values will be between 5 and minus 5.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high near 1, a low of minus 5 and a southwest wind of 15-20 mph becoming west at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values will be as low as minus 30.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 20 percent chance of snow, a high near 29 and a low of 8.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of snow, a high near 21 and a low near 1.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high of 23 and a low of 3.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 42, a low around 15 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Thursday with a high near 22, a low around minus 8 and a west wind about 20 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high around 41, a low near 16 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 40 and a low around 19.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 40, a low of 18 and a west wind around 5 mph.
Oct. 28 Statistics
High: 27 Low: 19
Precipitation .03
(Measurement taken at 7 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: .87
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.91
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 29
High: 25 Low: 2
Oct. 30 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:29
Sunset: 6:07
Length of day: 10:38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.