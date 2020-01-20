Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 46, a low around 24 and a southwest wind at about 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a high of 32, a low of 22, wind chill values between minus 5 and 5 and a south wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be cloudy today with a high of 39, a low of 22 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 53, a low of 29 and a southwest wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 54, a south-southeast wind of 5 mph and a low around 26.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph, a high near 46 and a low around 23.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy and breezy Tuesday with a high near 30, a low around 21, a west wind of 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph and a 40 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with scattered rain and snow showers, a high near 40 and a low around 28.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high of 56, a low around 31 and a southwest wind about 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 55, a low around 29 and a southwest wind of 5 mph.
Statistics
Friday 42 26 .02
Saturday 42 20 none
Sunday 44 18 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: .02
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .02
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 19
High: 38 Low: 8
Jan. 20 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:18
Sunset: 5:11
Length of day: 9:53
