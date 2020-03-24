Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 56, a low around 33 and a west-southwest wind of 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 33 and a low around 25. Wind will be 20-30 mph from the west.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 60, a low around 37 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 63, a low around 36 and a southwest wind of 5-8 mph with gusts up to 16 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 69, a low around 36 and a west wind of 10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 58, a low of 34 and a west-southwest wind of 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 35, a low around 24 and a west wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high 35 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 63 and a low near 38.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 67 and a low around 35. A southwest wind of 6-8 mph could gust as high as 18 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 73 and a low around 41.
March 23 Statistics
High: 52 Low: 28
Precipitation none (Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .29
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .55
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 23
High: 51 Low: 23
March 24 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:01
Sunset: 7:19
Length of day: 12:18
