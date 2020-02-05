Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 31, a low of 11, a west wind of 5-10 mph and wind chill values between minus 10 and minus 20.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 9, a low around 3, a west wind of 25-35 mph and a wind chill factor between minus 15 and minus 20.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 26, a low of 13 and a north-northwest wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 30, a low of 12 and a south-southwest wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 33, a low of 7, a west wind of 5 mph and a wind chill factor between minus 5 and minus 15.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Thursday with a high of 41, low near 29, a west wind of 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Thursday with a high near 20, a low of 19, a 30 percent chance of snow and a west wind of 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high of 34 and a low of 26.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a 20 percent chance of snow, a high of 44 and a low of 25.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a high of 48, a low of 21 and a west wind around 5 mph.
Feb. 4 Statistics
High: 16 Low: 10
Precipitation .04
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .08
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .12
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 4
High: 14 Low: 7
Feb. 5 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:07
Sunset: 5:29
Length of day: 10:22
