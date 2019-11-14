Salida weather
Salida is predicted to be sunny today with a high near 56, a light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5-10 mph and a low around 29.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 36, a low around 26 and a west wind around 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 56, a low of 33 and an east-southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west-northwest.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 56, a low around 34 and a light and variable wind becoming southeast at 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 54, a southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 29.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be sunny Friday with a high near 63, a low around 33 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy Friday with a high near 36, a low around 29 and west wind at 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 62, a low around 34 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 67, becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with a low around 39.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday, with a high near 69, a low of 36 and a west wind around 5 mph.
Nov. 13 Statistics
High: 58 Low: 32
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 13
High: 55 Low: 21
Nov. 14 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:44
Sunset: 4:53
Length of day: 10:09
