Salida weather
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 36, a low around 10, a south-southwest wind of 5 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow tonight.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of snow, a high near 20, a low around 8, a west-southwest wind of 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph and wind chill values between minus 10 and zero.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of snow showers, a high of 35, a low of 19 and an east- southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 45 and a low of 20.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 47 and a low around 20.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Friday with isolated snow showers, a northwest wind of 5-10 mph, a high near 29 and a low around 2.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Friday with a 40 percent chance of scattered snow showers, a high near 16, a low around 1 and a northwest wind of 15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 32 and a low around 11.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 36, a low around 13, a 20 percent chance of snow and a north wind of 6 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 40 and a low around 7.
Jan. 8 Statistics
High: 42 Low: 19
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: none
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .00
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 8
High: 36 Low: 6
Jan. 9 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:22
Sunset: 5:00
Length of day: 9:38
