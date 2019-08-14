Salida weather
Salida is forecast to be sunny today with a high of 84, a low of 48 and a light west wind increasing to 5-10 mph after noon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area is predicted to be mostly sunny today with a high near 61, a low near 44 and a west wind of 15-25 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high around 96, a low near 65 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 88, a low of 61 and a calm wind, gusting as high as 18 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 94, a low of 59 and a light and variable wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low near 48 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch will be sunny Thursday with a 10 percent chance of rain, high of 63, a low of 45 and a west wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon.
Grand Junction and western Colorado are predicted to be sunny Thursday with a high of 97, a low of 66 and a calm wind, gusting as high as 20 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 95, a low around 62 and a light and variable wind, gusting as high as 22 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 97, a low of 59 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Aug. 13 Statistics
High: 87 Low: 51
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .38
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.84
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 13
High: 88 Low: 51
Aug. 14 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:17
Sunset: 8:01
Length of day: 13:44
