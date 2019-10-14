Salida weather
Salida is predicted to be sunny today with a high around 69, a low around 32 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph by this afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today, then breezy tonight with a high near 45, a low around 27 and a west wind of 20-30 mph throughout the day.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 72, low near 39 with variable wind around 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 74, a low of 35 and winds of 5-7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 80 a low near 41 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, becoming southwest tonight.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 67, a low around 32 and a west wind of 5-10 mph throughout the day.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 47, low of 29 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny Tuesday with a high near 72, a low around 40 and calm wind throughout the day.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 63, a low of 37 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 67, a low around 37 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 54 16 none
Saturday 65 29 none
Sunday 68 26 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 13
High: 65 Low: 23
Oct. 14 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:11
Sunset: 6:29
Length of day: 11:18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.