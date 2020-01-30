Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 39, a low of 11 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and blustery today with a high near 23, a low of 6, a west wind of 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph and wind chill values between minus 10 and zero.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 36, a low around 19 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a high of 44, a low of 21 and a 20 percent chance of snow tonight.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 47, a low around 19 and a northeast wind of 10-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a high of 44, a low of 22 and a west-northwest wind around 10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny and windy Friday with a high near 24, a low of 17, a northwest wind of 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph and wind chill values between minus 5 and minus 15.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 38, a north-northwest wind of 5 mph and a low around 22.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 50, a low around 31 and a west wind of 5-8 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 55, a low of 25 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Jan. 29 Statistics
High: 37 Low: 22
Precipitation trace
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: .04
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .04
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 29
High: 34 Low: 13
Jan. 30 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:13
Sunset: 5:22
Length of day: 10:10
