Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high near 48, a west-northwest wind of 5 mph and a low around 23.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high of 36, a southwest wind of 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and a low of 21.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 47, a low of 22, a 10 percent chance of rain and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 63 and a low around 33.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 65, a west wind of 5 mph and a low around 28.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 45, a south wind of 5-10 mph, a low around 22 and a 20 percent chance of snow, increasing to a 40 percent chance in the evening.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Tuesday with a high near 29, south wind at 15 mph, a low of 17 and a 20 percent chance of snow, increasing to a 70 percent chance at night.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 44, a low around 30 and a 30-70 percent chance of precipitation.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high of 52, a calm wind and a low of 28.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 55, a west wind of 5 mph and a low of 26.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 42 11 none
Saturday 47 21 none
Sunday 49 22 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .29
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.36
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 22
High: 39 Low: 10
Dec. 23 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:18
Sunset: 4:47
Length of day: 9:28
