Kids Weather

Longfellow Elementary School student Kyle Horsley dreams of sunshine on cloudy, rainy days. Salida’s weather today will become increasingly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 87, a low of 50 and a north-northwest wind of 5-10 mph. 

 Kyle Horsley

Salida weather

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 66, a low of 46 and a northwest wind of 5-15 mph.

State weather

The Grand Junction area will be sunny today with a high of 98, a low of 67 and an east wind of 5 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 86, a low of 59 and a north wind of 5-7 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 90, a low of 59 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.

Extended forecast

Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low of 50 and a light southwest wind increasing to 5-10 mph after noon.

The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 63, a low of 46 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 96,  a low of 66 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 91, a low of 64 and a light southwest wind.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 94, a low of 63 and a light and variable wind becoming south at 5-10 mph after noon.

Sept. 2 Statistics

High: 91                            Low: 58

Precipitation                        none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

Sept. prcp.:                             none

Sept. avg. prcp.:                      .89

2019 prcp. to date:               5.86

Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.:              8.73

Average high:       75.7

Average low:        42.7

Buena Vista Statistics

Sept. 2

High: 87                            Low: 49

Sept. 3 Statistics

Sunrise:                                   6:34

Sunset:                                    7:33

Length of day:                12:58

