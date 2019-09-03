Salida weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 87, a low of 50 and a north-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 66, a low of 46 and a northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be sunny today with a high of 98, a low of 67 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 86, a low of 59 and a north wind of 5-7 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 90, a low of 59 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low of 50 and a light southwest wind increasing to 5-10 mph after noon.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 63, a low of 46 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 96, a low of 66 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 91, a low of 64 and a light southwest wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 94, a low of 63 and a light and variable wind becoming south at 5-10 mph after noon.
Sept. 2 Statistics
High: 91 Low: 58
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: none
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 5.86
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 2
High: 87 Low: 49
Sept. 3 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:34
Sunset: 7:33
Length of day: 12:58
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.