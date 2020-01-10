Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 30, a 20 percent chance of snow, a low of 4 and a west-northwest wind of 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of snow, a high near 15, a low of 3, a west wind of 15-20 mph and wind chill values between minus 5 and minus 15.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 31, a low of 10 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 33 and a low of 17.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of snow, a high near 36 and a low around 9.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny this weekend with west winds of 5-15 mph. Saturday’s high and low will be 37 and 11, and Sunday’s will be 33 and 9. A 20 percent chance of snow is possible Saturday night.
The Monarch area will be partly cloudy this weekend, with a 20-50 percent chance of scattered snow showers, highs near 20, lows near 10 and west winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny this weekend with highs near 31 and lows around 15.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny this weekend with highs near 45, lows around 22 and a 20 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 47 and lows around 20.
Jan. 9 Statistics
High: 35 Low: 28
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: none
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .00
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 9
High: 32 Low: 22
Jan. 10 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:22
Sunset: 5:01
Length of day: 9:39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.