Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high near 54, a low around 28 and a west wind of 5-10 mph. A 50 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 32, a low around 21 and a 70 percent chance of snow. Wind will be 15-20 mph from the west.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 58, a low around 34 and a 30 percent chance of precipitation.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 58, a low around 34 and a north wind of 5-9 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 63, a low around 32 and a north wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 59, a low around 33 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 38, a low around 27 and a west wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high 45 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 66 and a low near 39.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 66 and a low around 36. A west wind will blow at 11-16 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 72 and a low around 38.
Statistics
Friday 50 31 none Saturday 44 26 none
Sunday 46 22 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .29
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .55
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 29
High: 43 Low: 18
March 30 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:52
Sunset: 7:25
Length of day: 12:33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.