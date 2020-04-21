Salida weather
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 60, a low of 34, a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph and a 70 percent chance of showers.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 39, a low of 26, a south-southwest wind of 10 mph and an 80 percent chance of snow showers.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 67, a low around 43, an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 64 and a low of 40, a southwest wind of 5 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers.
The Pueblo area will be partly sunny today with a high near 60, a low around 42, a southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a 60 percent chance of showers.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 64, a low of 35 and a northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of snow showers, a high near 43, a low of 29 and a northwest wind of 10-15 mph.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 71 and a low around 46.
The Denver area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 69 and a low near 42. A north wind of 5-7 mph may gust as high as 17 mph.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 72, a low of 42 and a west-northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph
April 20 Statistics
High: 61 Low: 30
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .08
April avg. prcp.: 1.58
2020 prcp. to date: .65
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 2.77
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 20
High: 56 Low: 25
April 21 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:19
Sunset: 7:46
Length of day: 13:26
