Salida weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 87, a low of 49 and a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high near 64, a low near 44 and west wind of 10-15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 94, a low of 64 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 93, a low of 60 and a light and variable wind becoming north at 5-8 mph after noon.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 98, a low of 60 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 85, a low near 48 and a light west-northwest wind.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 62, a low of 44 and a west wind of 10-15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 95, a low of 65 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 87, a low of 59 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 91, a low of 58 and a light and variable wind, becoming east-southeast at 5-10 mph after noon.
Aug. 28 Statistics
High: 88 Low: 51
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .38
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.84
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 28
High: 85 Low: 47
Aug. 29 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:30
Sunset: 7:40
Length of day: 13:10
