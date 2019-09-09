Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 78, a low of 46 and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 54, a low near 40 and a west wind of 15-20 mph gusting as high as 35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 85, a low of 59 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 87, a low of 56 and a southwest wind of 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 89, a low around 53 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 79, a low near 48 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 55, a low of 41 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 84, a low of 59 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph becoming southwest after noon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low of 58 and a calm wind becoming south at 5 mph after noon, gusting as high as 18 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 90, a low of 58 and a west wind of 5-10 mph becoming south after noon.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 81 56 .04
Saturday 85 54 .07
Sunday 76 51 .01
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.12
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 6.98
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 8
High: 72 Low: 45
Sept. 9 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:40
Sunset: 7:23
Length of day: 12:44
