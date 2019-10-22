Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 59, a low of 31 and west wind of 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 36, a low of 25 and a west wind of 25-30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 61, a low of 37 and a northwest wind around 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 63, a low of 38 and winds at 7-13 mph, gusting as high as 23 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 67, a low of 38 and wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of snow by 9 p.m. Expect a high near 60, a low near 23, west wind at 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph and new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 37, low of 18 and a west wind of 25-35 mph. Chance of snow is 60 percent with new accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 64, a low of 32 and winds around 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado could see rain Wednesday. The high will be near 57 with a low of 27 and winds of 5-9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 64, a low around 30 and a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
Oct. 21 Statistics
High: 45 Low: 31
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: .02
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.04
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 21
High: 40 Low: 28
Oct. 22 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:19
Sunset: 6:18
Length of day: 10:
