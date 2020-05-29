Increasingly cloudy
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a high near 83, a low around 48, a west wind at 5-10 mph and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 66, a low around 45 and a west-southwest wind of 15-20 mph. A 50 percent chance of precipitation is predicted.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be sunny today with a high near 93 and a low around 63.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 88, a low near 58 and an east wind of 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be increasingly cloudy today with a high of 91 and a low around 59.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs near 84, lows near 48 and west winds at 5-10 mph. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted for Saturday and a 60 percent chance for Sunday.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 66, lows around 45 and west winds of 10-15 mph. A 70 percent chance of precipitation is forecast over the weekend.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 92 and a lows around 64.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs near 85, lows around 60 and a 30-50 percent chance of showers.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 94 and lows around 60.
May 28 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation .04
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: .12
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .89
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 28
High: 79 Low: 38
May 29 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:43
Sunset: 8:20
Length of day: 14:37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.