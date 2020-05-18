Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 83, a low around 46 and a southwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 65, a low of 41 and a west-southwest wind of 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 90, a low around 56 and a southeast wind of 15-25 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 89, a low of 57 and an east-southeast wind of 5-9 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 90, a low around 54 and a south-southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 82, a low of 44, a west wind of 5-10 mph becoming south at 15-20 mph and a 30 percent chance of rain.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 62, a low near 39 and a west-southwest wind of 10-25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 90 and a low around 53.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 90, a low near 58 and a 10 percent chance of showers. Wind from the south-southeast at 9-14 mph will gust up to 22 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 92 and a low around 56.
Statistics
Friday n/a n/a none
Saturday n/a n/a none
Sunday n/a n/a none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.
May prcp.: .08
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .85
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 17
High: 76 Low: 36
May 18 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:50
Sunset: 8:11
Length of day: 14:21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.