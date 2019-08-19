Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 89, a low of 52 and a light west wind becoming southwest at 5-10 mph after noon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 65, a low near 47 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 97, a low of 66 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 98, a low of 65 and light and variable wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 100, a low of 64 and a calm wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 88, a low near 52 and a calm wind becoming south-southwest at 5 mph after noon.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 66, a low of 47 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph becoming southwest.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 98, a low of 66 and a calm wind becoming northwest at 5 mph after noon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 95, a low of 64 and a calm wind becoming northeast at 6 mph after noon.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 99, a low of 64 and a west-northwest wind of 5 mph becoming east-southeast after noon.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 90 54 none
Saturday 87 54 none
Sunday 90 49 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .38
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.84
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 18
High: 85 Low: 41
Aug. 19 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:21
Sunset: 7:54
Length of day: 13:33
