Salida weather
Salida is forecast to be mostly sunny today with a high near 75, a low around 40 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area is predicted to be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high around 52, a low near 33 and a southwest wind of 15-30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be mostly sunny today with a high near 77, a low around 50 and a southeast wind of 5-15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado are predicted to be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high around 84, a low around 52 and a south-southwest wind between 6-23 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high around 90, a low around 54 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a high of 74, a low near 40 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area is predicted to be sunny Thursday with a high near 52, a low around 30 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 77, a low of 50 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 78, a low of 51 and a west-northwest at 5-18 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 83, a low around 53 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Sept. 10 Statistics
High: 77 Low: 49
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 10
High: 73 Low: 42
Sept. 11 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:41
Sunset: 7:20
Length of day: 12:39
