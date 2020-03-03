Sunny
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 54, a low around 23 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 32, a low around 18, a west wind of 10-15 mph and wind chill values between minus 5 and 5.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 56, a low around 28 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 56, a low around 29 and a south wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 59, a low around 29 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be sunny Wednesday with a high near 55, a low around 25 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy Wednesday with a high near 35, a low around 20 and a west wind of 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 58, a low of 30 and a north wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be sunny Wednesday with a high near 62, a low around 32 and a west wind of 5-10 mph with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 65, a low around 32 and a west-northwest wind about 10 mph.
March 2 Statistics
High: 45 Low: 29
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: none
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 2
High: 41 Low: 23
March 3 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:32
Sunset: 6:00
Length of day: 11:28
