Salida weather
Salida is forecast to be sunny today with a high near 62, a low around 36 and a west-southwest wind of 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 39 and a low around 28. Wind will be 15-20 mph from the west with gusts as high as 40 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 67, a low around 38 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 67, a low around 38 and a south-southwest wind of 6-8 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 73, a low around 40 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 64, a low around 37 and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 43, a low around 29 and a west-southwest wind of 20 mph with gusts as high 40 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 71 and a low near 43.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 69 and a low around 39.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 76, a low around 41 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
March 30 Statistics
High: 49 Low: 32
Precipitation .01
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .30
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 30
High: 45 Low: 26
March 31 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:50
Sunset: 7:26
Length of day: 12:36
