Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 68, a low of 32 and a west wind of 5-10 mph through tonight.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 45, a low of 26 and a west wind of 15-20 mph throughout the day, decreasing to 10 mph tonight.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 72, a low of 35 and a calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph tonight.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 62, a low of 38 and a calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph this afternoon.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 67, a low of 36 and a north wind of 5-10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 73, a low of 35 and a west wind of 5-10 mph throughout the day and night.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 50, low of 27 and a west wind of 10-25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 75, a low of 43 and a southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 77, a low of 43 and calm wind throughout the day.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 78, a low of 42 and a calm wind becoming east-southeast around 5 mph.
Oct. 14 Statistics
High: 68 Low: 39
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 14
High: 64 Low: 31
Oct. 15 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:12
Sunset: 6:28
Length of day: 11:15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.