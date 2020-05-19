Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 79, a low around 44, a west-southwest wind at 5-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a high near 60, a low around 30 and a south wind of 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers is predicted.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 89, a low around 53 and a southeast wind of 15-25 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 89, a low of 57 and an east-southeast wind of 12-17 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be increasingly cloudy today with a high of 90 and a low around 56.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 75, a low of 35 and a south wind of 10-15 mph, increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 54, a low near 30 and a south wind of 20-25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 74 and a low around 45.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 85 and a low near 48. Wind from the south at 7-12 mph will gust up to 28 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 89 and a low around 49.
May 18 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: .08
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .85
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 18
High: 83 Low: 40
May 19 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:49
Sunset: 8:12
Length of day: 14:23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.