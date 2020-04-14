Salida weather
Salida’s forecast today calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 42, a low of 22, a northwest wind of 5-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of morning snow.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 23, a low of 13, a 20 percent chance of snow showers and a west-northwest wind of 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 49 and a low around 30.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 43 and a low around 24.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 45, a low around 23 and a 30 percent chance of snow.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny and breezy Wednesday with a high near 52, a low of 29 and a west wind of 5-20 mph. A 40 percent chance of precipitation is forecast for the evening.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of snow showers, a high near 29 and a low of 22. A west wind of 20-25 mph may gust as high as 40 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 61 and a low around 37.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 52, a low near 27, a southwest wind of 5-7 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers after noon.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 59 and a low around 32.
April 13 Statistics
High: 45 Low: 18
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: none
April avg. prcp.: 2.77
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 13
High: 40 Low: 16
April 14 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:29
Sunset: 7:39
Length of day: 13:10
