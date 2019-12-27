Cloudy
Salida will be cloudy today with a high of 34, a low of 18, a northwest wind at 5 mph and a 70 percent chance of snow.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a high of 22, a low of 14 and an 80 percent chance of snow.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be cloudy today with a high of 38, a 40 percent chance of snow and low of 18.
The Denver area will be cloudy today with a high of 37, a 30-50 percent chance of snow and a low of 24.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high near 38, a 60 percent chance of snow and a low around 24.
Extended forecast
Salida will be cloudy Saturday with a high of 28, a 40 percent chance of snow, a northwest wind of 5-10 mph and a low of 3. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 24 and a low of 3.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Saturday with a high of 16, a northwest wind at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, a 60 percent chance of snow and a low around 2. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 11 and a low of 4.
The Grand Junction area will be cloudy Saturday with a high near 31 and a low around 9. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 29 and a low of 11.
The Denver area will be cloudy Saturday with a high of 32, a low of 14 and a 60 percent chance of snow. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 36 and a low of 14.
The Pueblo area will be cloudy Saturday with a high near 36, a 50 percent chance of snow and a low of 13. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 36 and a low of 11.
Dec. 26 Statistics
High: 35 Low: 18
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .29
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.36
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 26
High: 30 Low: 17
Dec. 27 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:20
Sunset: 4:49
Length of day: 9:29
