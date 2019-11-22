Salida weather
Salida is predicted to be partly sunny today with a high near 41, a low around 20 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a high of 25, a low of 16, a west wind of 20-25 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be partly cloudy today with a high near 47, a low of 27, an east-southeast wind around 5 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 39, a low around 28, a west-southwest wind of 5 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a 30 percent chance of snow, a high near 35, a southeast wind of 5 mph and a low around 23.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 48, a low of 20 and a west wind of 5-10 mph. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 47, low of 21 and west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny this weekend with highs of 30-35, lows around 18-20 and west winds at 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 50 and lows near 25.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 60 and lows around 30.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows around 28.
Nov. 21 Statistics
High: 35 Low: 29 Precipitation .23
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: .23
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 9.22
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 21
High: 32 Low: 28
Nov. 22 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:53
Sunset: 4:47
Length of day: 9:55
