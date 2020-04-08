Salida weather
Salida’s forecast today calls for sunny skies with a high of 66, a low around 35 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 45, a low of 29 and a west wind of 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 74 and a low around 42. Wind 5-10 mph will blow out of the east-southeast.
Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 70, a low around 38 and a southwest wind of 5-8 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 76 and a low around 37. An east wind will blow at 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Thursday with a high near 63, a low around 34 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 44, a low around 26 and a south wind of 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday, with a high near 68 and a low around 39.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 60 and a low around 38. A northeast wind will blow at 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 65, a low around 37 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
April 7 Statistics
High: 66 Low: 47
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: none
April avg. prcp.: 2.77
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 7
High: 62 Low: 32
April 8 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:38
Sunset: 7:34
Length of day: 12:55
