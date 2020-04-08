Kids Weather

Amalia McNeirney, Longfellow elementary second-grader watches flower seeds grow in the Spring. Salida’s forecast today calls for sunny with a high near 66, a low around 35 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.

 Amalia McNeirney

Salida weather

Salida’s forecast today calls for sunny skies with a high of 66, a low around 35 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.  

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 45, a low of 29 and a west wind of 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 74 and a low around 42. Wind 5-10 mph will blow out of the east-southeast. 

Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 70, a low around 38 and a southwest wind of 5-8 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 76 and a low around 37. An east wind will blow at 5-10 mph.

Extended forecast

Salida will be sunny Thursday with a high near 63, a low around 34 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 44, a low around 26 and a south wind of 10-15 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday, with a high near 68 and a low around 39.    

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 60 and a low around 38. A northeast wind will blow at 6 mph.  

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 65, a low around 37 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.

 

April 7 Statistics

High: 66                            Low: 47

Precipitation                        none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

April prcp.:                             none

April avg. prcp.:                      2.77

2020 prcp. to date:                  .56

Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.:              1.59

Average high:                         60.3

Average low:                              28

Buena Vista Statistics

April 7

High: 62                              Low: 32

April 8 Statistics

Sunrise:                                     6:38

Sunset:                                      7:34

Length of day:      12:55

