Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of showers, a high near 58, a low of 32 and a west wind of 15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of snow, a high of 37, a low of 25 and a west wind of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be sunny today with a high of 65, a low of 41 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of showers, a high of 57, a low of 37 and a north wind of 5-10 mph.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of showers, a high of 64, a low of 39 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny this weekend. Saturday will have a high of 64 and low of 37. Sunday will have a high of 72, low of 41, a 10 percent chance of rain and wind gusts up 30 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 45, lows near 32 and a 20 percent chance of snow on Sunday.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny this weekend with a high Saturday near 72 and a low of 48. Sunday’s high and low will be 81 and 51.
The Denver area will be partly sunny Saturday with a high of 62, a low of 42 and a 20 percent chance of showers. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 and a low near 50.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 70 and lows around 45.
April 23 Statistics
High: 63 Low: 39
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .17
April avg. prcp.: 1.58
2020 prcp. to date: .74
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 2.77
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 23
High: 58 Low: 29
April 24 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:15
Sunset: 7:49
Length of day: 13:33
