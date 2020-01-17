Mostly cloudy
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of snow, a high of 40, low of 13 and a southwest wind of 10-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a 90 percent chance of snow, a high of 23, a low of 8 and a west-southwest wind of 30-55 mph with gusts as high as 80 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with scattered showers, a high of 39 and a low of 15.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with areas of blowing dust, a high of 53, low of 23 and southwest wind of 8-38 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 57, a west wind of 30-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and a low around 20.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny this weekend with west winds of 5-10 mph. Highs and lows will be 40 and 16 on Saturday and 43 and 14 on Sunday.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy this weekend, with patchy blowing snow, highs near 25, lows around 14 and west winds of 15-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 35 and lows around 16.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs of 43-50 and lows around 24.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 50 and lows around 23.
Jan. 16 Statistics
High: 40 Low: 16
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: none
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .00
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 16
High: 34 Low: 6
Jan. 17 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:20
Sunset: 5:08
Length of day: 9:48
