Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 44, a low of 24 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and blustery today with patchy blowing snow, a high near 25, a low of 15, a west wind of 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph and wind chill values between minus 10 and zero.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 37, a low around 22 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 44, a low of 21 and a 20 percent chance of snow tonight.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 54, a low around 20 and a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny this weekend with highs near 55 and lows around 25. Winds will be from the west and southwest at 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 37, lows around 22 and west or southwest winds of 20-25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs in the mid-40s, lows in the mid- to upper 20s and a slight chance of snow Sunday night.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs in the mid- to upper 60s and lows around 30.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 70, lows around 30 and west winds of 5-10 mph.
Jan. 30 Statistics
High: 39 Low: 16
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: .04
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .04
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 30
High: 33 Low: 8
Jan. 31 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:13
Sunset: 5:22
Length of day: 10:12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.