Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 54, a low around 30 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 33, a low around 22, a west wind of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 59, a low around 36 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 63, a low around 35 and a southwest wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 66, a low around 36 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 57, a low around 33 and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 31, a low around 24, a west wind of 25-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 60, a low of 36 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 63, a low of 36 and a northwest wind of 5-7 mph with gusts up to 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 69 and a low around 37.
Statistics
Friday 59 27 none
Saturday 58 32 none
Sunday 57 44 trace
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: none
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 8
High: 55 Low: 33
March 9 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:24
Sunset: 7:05
Length of day: 11:40
