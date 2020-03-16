Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 59, a low around 34 and a north wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 39, a low around 28 and a west wind of 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be mostly sunny today a high near 66 and a low around 41.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 64, a low around 34 and a northeast wind of 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 69, a low around 36 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 59, a low near 33 and south-southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 40, a low around 27, west wind of 15-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 67 and a low near 40.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 59 and a low around 38.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy Tuesday with a high near 53, a low near 37 and a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
Statistics
Friday 39 27 .17
Saturday 53 24 none
Sunday 56 31 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .17
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .43
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 15
High: 54 Low: 24
March 16 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:14
Sunset: 7:12
Length of day: 11:58
