Partly sunny
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high of 44, a south wind of 5-10 mph, a low of 28 and a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 28, a low of 26, a south-southwest wind of 15-20 mph and a 60 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will have a 20 percent chance of snow today with a high of 49, a low of 35 and southeast wind at 10-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 34, a low around 29 and a southwest wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 46, calm wind, a low around 28 and a 30 percent chance of showers.
Extended forecast
Salida will be cloudy Friday with a high of 43, a south wind of 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph, a low of 16 and a 100 percent chance of snow showers.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Friday with a high of 30, a south wind of 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph, a low of 12 and a 100 percent chance of snow.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high of 47, a low of 22 and an 80 percent chance of precipitation.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high of 44, a low of 25 and a 30 percent chance of showers.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Friday with high near 53, a southwest wind of 5-10 mph and a low of 25.
Nov. 27 Statistics
High: 33 Low: 10
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: .87
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 10.09
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 27
High: 27 Low: -9
Nov. 28 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:59
Sunset: 4:44
Length of day: 9:44
