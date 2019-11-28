Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.