Salida weather
Salida will be mostly cloudy today, gradually becoming sunny, with a 20 percent chance of snow, a high near 23, a northwest wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 1.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly cloudy today with a 30 percent chance of snow, a high of 5, a northwest wind of 15-20 mph and a low of minus 4.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 37, a low of 9 and a north- northeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with a 20 percent chance of snow, a high of 33 and a low around 9.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high near 31, a west-northwest wind of 5 mph and a low around 4.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 33, a low around 10 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 15, northwest wind at 25 mph and a low of 8.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 35, a low around 12 and an east-northeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 40, a west wind of 6 mph and a low around 17.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 39, a west wind of 5 mph and a low of 11.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 41 30 .01
Saturday 44 27 .04
Sunday 28 22 .05
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .17
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.24
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 15
High: 25 Low: 16
Dec. 16 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:14
Sunset: 4:44
Length of day: 9:30
