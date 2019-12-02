Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 51, a west-southwest wind of 10 mph and a low around 24.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with patchy blowing snow, a high of 32, a low of 21 and a west wind of 25-30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 43, a low of 25 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 52, a low around 30 and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 60, a west wind of 5 mph and a low of 31.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 49, a low of 21 and a west-southwest wind of 10-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with patchy blowing snow, a high near 30, a west wind at 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph and a low around 19.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 48, a low around 26 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 50, a west-southwest wind of 5-9 mph and a low around 27.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 58, a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph and a low of 28.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 38 15 .21
Saturday 31 24 none
Sunday 38 19 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: 1.08
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 9.43
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 1
High: 35 Low: 16
Dec. 2 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:03
Sunset: 4:43
Length of day: 9:41
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.