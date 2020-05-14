Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 68, a low around 40, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and a southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 52, a low around 34 and a west-southwest wind of 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 78, a low around 50 and an east-southeast wind of 10-20 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 69, a low of 48 and a 50 percent chance of showers.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be increasingly cloudy today with a high of 77 and a low around 51.
Extended forecast
Salida will see increasing clouds Friday with a high near 72, a low near 34 and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast after noon.
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy Friday with a high near 52, a low near 34, a west-southwest wind of 10-20 mph and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 81 and a low near 50.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 72, a low of 49 and a 70 percent chance of showers.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 74, a low of 49 and a 30 percent chance of rain.
May 13 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: .08
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .85
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 13
High: 68 Low: 43
May 14 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:53
Sunset: 8:08
Length of day: 14:14
