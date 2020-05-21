Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 70, a low around 36 and a west-southwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 51, a low around 31 and a west-southwest wind of 15-20 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 73, a low around 47 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 75, a low of 48 and a southwest wind of 5-9 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 78 and a low around 48. A north wind of 10-15 mph is forecast.
Extended forecast
Salida will be increasingly cloudy Friday with a high near 75 and a low around 41. A light and variable wind will become south-southwest at 10-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy Friday, with a high near 57, a low near 36 and a southwest wind of 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 82 and a low around 53. An east-southeast wind will blow at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be increasingly cloudy Friday with a high near 82 and a low near 52. A south-southeast wind could gust as high as 22 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 84 and a low around 51.
May 20 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: .08
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .85
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 20
High: 78 Low: 40
May 21 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:48
Sunset: 8:14
Length of day: 14:26
