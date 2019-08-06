Salida Weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 87, a low of 54 and a light and variable wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high near 65, a low near 46 and a west-southwest wind of 5 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 98, a low of 69 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 95, a low of 65 and a southwest wind of 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 96, a low of 64 and a light and variable wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be cloudy Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high around 87, a low near 52 and a calm wind.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high of 63, a low of 47 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 91, a low of 67 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 94, low of 64 and calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 98, a low of 65 and a light and variable wind.
Aug. 5 Statistics
High: 83 Low: 51
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .34
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.80
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 5
High: 82 Low: 50
Aug. 6 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:10
Sunset: 8:10
Length of day: 14:01
